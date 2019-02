Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual state of the nation speech in Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2019. Banner reads "Hungary first!". REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Hungarian government will aim to keep economic growth two percent above the European Union average in the coming years despite an expected slowdown in the global economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday.

“If the others slow down, we will overtake them in the corner,” Orban said in his annual state of the nation speech.