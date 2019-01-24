EU steps up legal procedure against Hungary for criminalizing support for migrants

A sign pasted onto the border fence on the Hungary-Serbia borderline warns refugees that damaging the fence is a criminal offence at Roszke, Hungary, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it was intensifying its legal procedure against Hungary over Budapest’s criminalizing of support for migrants, moving the case closer to a possible ruling by the European Court of Justice.

“The European Commission has today decided to send a reasoned opinion to Hungary concerning legislation that criminalizes activities that support asylum and residence applications and further restricts the right to request asylum,” the EU executive said in a statement.