Hungary PM Orban: I must fight French President Macron on immigration

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron talks to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as they arrive at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday said he considers French President Emmanuel Macron the leader of Europe’s “pro-immigration forces”, and therefore he had a duty to oppose him.

“There is no denying that Emmanuel Macron is an important figure, moreover, the leader of the pro-immigration forces,” Orban told a press conference.

“It is nothing personal, but a matter of our countries’ future. If what he wants with regards to migration materializes in Europe, that would be bad for Hungary, therefore I must fight him.”

