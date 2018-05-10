Hungarian parliament elects Viktor Orban prime minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s new parliament reelected Viktor Orban as prime minister for a third straight term on Thursday after a landslide election victory last month gave his Fidesz party a two-thirds majority in the legislature.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the Parliament for the first time since his reelection in Budapest, Hungary, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Orban, 54, a maverick right-wing leader, has put Hungary back on a sound financial footing with sweeping economic reforms after the global financial crisis, but earned notoriety with a much criticized democratic backslide.