FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 10, 2018 / 12:52 PM / in 27 minutes

Hungarian parliament elects Viktor Orban prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s new parliament reelected Viktor Orban as prime minister for a third straight term on Thursday after a landslide election victory last month gave his Fidesz party a two-thirds majority in the legislature.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the Parliament for the first time since his reelection in Budapest, Hungary, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Orban, 54, a maverick right-wing leader, has put Hungary back on a sound financial footing with sweeping economic reforms after the global financial crisis, but earned notoriety with a much criticized democratic backslide.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.