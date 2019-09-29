Hungary will remain part of the European Union, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary has no plans to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, adding however that eastern and western members of the bloc must find a compromise over the bloc’s future.
“We are a member of the Union and will remain a member,” Orban told a congress of his ruling Fidesz party.
However, in an apparent reference to criticism of Hungary’s record on the rule of law by some other EU members, he added: “This is our country, our home and our life and no one else but Hungarians can decide about that.”
