Hungary's Orban: We need a fresh start for Europe at EP elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, in Budapest, Hungary, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said that in upcoming European Parliament elections he wanted a new beginning for Europe, “ending the nightmares of a United States of Europe, so Europe once again belongs to Europeans.”

Orban, a nationalist whose political platform is mostly built on an anti-immigrant message, has been at the center of a conflict that has threatened to erode the support of the mainstream conservative group in the European Parliament.