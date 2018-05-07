Hungary's president asks Viktor Orban to form his government

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s President Janos Ader has asked Viktor Orban to form his new government and proposed on Monday that parliament should elect Orban prime minister for a new four-year term.

Hungarian President Janos Ader welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Presidential Palace in Budapest, Hungary, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Orban, 54, who was reelected for a third straight term in elections last month, told a news conference that his government’s main task would be “to preserve Hungary’s security and Christian culture”.

Parliament will hold its first session on Tuesday. Orban’s right-wing nationalist Fidesz party holds 133 of 199 seats.