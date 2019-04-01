Hungarians let off steam in 'silly walk' parade

People attend the Silly Walk Parade, emulating a sketch from British comedy group Monty Python's television series to mark April Fool's day in Budapest, Hungary, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hundreds of Hungarians marched through central Budapest in a “silly walk” parade on Monday, copying flamboyant moves from British comedy group Monty Python’s famous television sketch to mark April Fools’ Day.

The participants, including old and young people alike, held a one-minute warm-up session before setting off for a three-lap march near an underground station in the neighborhood of expensive hotels in central Budapest.

The sketch by the Monty Python team, who made their name in a 1970s television series, shows British actor and comedian John Cleese as a civil servant walking in unusual ways to the “Ministry of Silly Walks”.

Many of the Hungarian marchers were planning to improvise.

“I will perform a spontaneous silly walk, the outcome will be a surprise even to me,” said Borka, a 20-year-old student as her friend Timi, dressed in a neon green crocodile outfit, was finishing her warm-up routine.

“Many people walk in a rather weird fashion,” Borka said. “There is an enormous variety of options.”

Benedek Petrok, a 27-year-old education assistant who organized the march, said the event provided an opportunity for people to forget about their daily problems.

“I think life is serious enough and every once in a while it feels good to fool around a bit and just let off the steam,” said Valeria Meresz, a 68-year-old pensioner.