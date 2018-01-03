FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary, Poland want a strong say in Europe's future: PM Orban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary and Poland want a strong say in the future of Europe and firmly reject the EU’s migrant quotas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday after meeting his counterpart from Warsaw, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Budapest.

“The EU’s migration policy... has failed,” Orban told a news conference. “We want to have a strong say, as these countries (in Central Europe) have a vision about the future of Europe.”

Orban, a long-time ally of Poland within the EU, said in December that Hungary would block any action to suspend Poland’s voting rights in the EU.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marcin Goclowski; editing by John Stonestreet

