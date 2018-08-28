Hungary urges EU to disburse frozen aid to Moldova: foreign minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on the European Union should disburse a suspended aid package to Moldova, adding that the EU’s criticism of the east European country was not warranted.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias (not pictured) during the "Visegrad-4 plus Balkan-4 plus" meeting in Sounion, Greece, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas -

Last month the EU announced it had frozen a 100 million euro aid package to Moldova after a disputed mayoral election race in the capital Chisinau which critics say undermined the country’s democratic credentials.

“Hungary believes the 100 million euros promised to Moldova must be disbursed ... and there should not be double standards applied,” Szijjarto told a meeting of Hungarian ambassadors after meeting his Moldovan counterpart in Budapest.