FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 28, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary urges EU to disburse frozen aid to Moldova: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on the European Union should disburse a suspended aid package to Moldova, adding that the EU’s criticism of the east European country was not warranted.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias (not pictured) during the "Visegrad-4 plus Balkan-4 plus" meeting in Sounion, Greece, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas -

Last month the EU announced it had frozen a 100 million euro aid package to Moldova after a disputed mayoral election race in the capital Chisinau which critics say undermined the country’s democratic credentials.

“Hungary believes the 100 million euros promised to Moldova must be disbursed ... and there should not be double standards applied,” Szijjarto told a meeting of Hungarian ambassadors after meeting his Moldovan counterpart in Budapest.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.