Hungary's ruling Fidesz holds clear lead as election nears: polls

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party remains the runaway leader in polls less than three weeks before national elections, with right-wing opposition party Jobbik in second place, surveys from Publicus and Zavecz Research showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, in Budapest, Hungary, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The bloc comprising Fidesz and its Christian Democrat ally, KDNP, has the backing of around 30 percent of voters, with no other party clearing 20 percent in any poll. The main left-wing opposition Socialists (MSZP) are running third on around 10 percent.

Orban, who is campaigning on a nationalist agenda with a strong anti-immigration focus, will seek a third consecutive term in the April 8 ballot.

Zavecz said 56 percent of the electorate had definite plans to vote, up from 46 percent in February.