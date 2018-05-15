FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 15, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soros university says will stay in Budapest after foundation leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Central European University, a graduate school started by U.S. billionaire George Soros, said on Tuesday it would stay in Hungary’s capital despite a decision by its founder’s foundation to leave.

FILE PHOTO: A man sits front of the Central European University building, a school founded by U.S. financier George Soros in Budapest, Hungary, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

University rector Michael Ignatieff called on the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to formally recognize that the institution had complied with a set of new regulations and should be allowed to keep operating in Hungary.

Earlier on Tuesday, Soros’ Open Society Foundations organization said it would close its office in Budapest and move to Berlin, leaving what it called “an increasingly repressive political and legal environment” in Hungary.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.