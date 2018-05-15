Soros university says will stay in Budapest after foundation leaves

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Central European University, a graduate school started by U.S. billionaire George Soros, said on Tuesday it would stay in Hungary’s capital despite a decision by its founder’s foundation to leave.

FILE PHOTO: A man sits front of the Central European University building, a school founded by U.S. financier George Soros in Budapest, Hungary, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

University rector Michael Ignatieff called on the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to formally recognize that the institution had complied with a set of new regulations and should be allowed to keep operating in Hungary.

Earlier on Tuesday, Soros’ Open Society Foundations organization said it would close its office in Budapest and move to Berlin, leaving what it called “an increasingly repressive political and legal environment” in Hungary.