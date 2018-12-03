Soros-founded school says it is being forced out of Hungary

The exterior of the Budapest-based Central European University, founded by U.S. billionaire George Soros, is seen in Budapest, Hungary, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s Central European University founded by George Soros said on Monday that it would enrol new students for its U.S. degrees in Vienna from September 2019 after the government failed to ratify a deal to ensure its continued operation.

“CEU has been forced out,” said CEU President and Rector Michael Ignatieff. “A U.S. institution has been driven out of a country that is a NATO ally. A European institution has been ousted from a member state of the EU.”

U.S. billionaire Soros, who promotes liberal causes through his charities, has been locked in a bitter disagreement with Hungary’s conservative anti-immigration Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government.