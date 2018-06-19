FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 1:08 PM / in 3 hours

Hungary's foreign minister says to push ahead with "Stop Soros" bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Hungary will proceed with a parliamentary vote this week on the government’s so called “Stop Soros” bill without waiting for the opinion of a panel of law experts, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary September 12, 2017. Picture taken September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The vote is scheduled for Wednesday while the Venice Commission, a panel of constitutional law experts of the human rights body Council of Europe, is due to issue its opinion on the bill only on Friday.

Asked during a news conference in Stockholm whether the vote would proceed without taking the Venice Commission’s view into consideration, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said:

“Yes, there will be a voting session tomorrow, and our parliamentary group will vote in favor of the proposal.”

The bill, which would empower the interior minister to ban non-government organizations that support migration and are seen as a national security risk, is part of the nationalist government’s campaign against George Soros, a Hungarian-born U.S. financier known for funding liberal causes.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; writing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
