U.N. urges Hungary to scrap bill taking aim at refugees, NGOs

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR urged Hungary on Tuesday to scrap a draft law restricting non-governmental organizations, saying it would deprive refugees and asylum-seekers of vital services and abet “rising xenophobic attitudes”.

The legislation is a key aspect of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigration program and was submitted to parliament earlier in the day.

“UNHCR is seriously concerned that these proposals, if passed, would deprive people who are forced to flee their homes of critical aid and services, and further inflame tense public discourse and rising xenophobic attitudes,” the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.