Soros foundations' office to pull out of Hungary

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - George Soros’ Open Society Foundations will close their office in Budapest and move to the German capital of Berlin, the body said on Tuesday, leaving what it called an increasingly repressive political and legal environment.

FILE PHOTO - The signboard of George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) is seen in a building in Budapest, Hungary, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

“The decision to move operations out of Budapest comes as the Hungarian government prepares to impose further restrictions on non-governmental organizations through what it has branded its ‘Stop Soros’ package of legislation,” it said in a statement.