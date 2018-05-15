FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 15, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Soros foundations' office to pull out of Hungary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - George Soros’ Open Society Foundations will close their office in Budapest and move to the German capital of Berlin, the body said on Tuesday, leaving what it called an increasingly repressive political and legal environment.

FILE PHOTO - The signboard of George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) is seen in a building in Budapest, Hungary, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

“The decision to move operations out of Budapest comes as the Hungarian government prepares to impose further restrictions on non-governmental organizations through what it has branded its ‘Stop Soros’ package of legislation,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Marton Dunai

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.