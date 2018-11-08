Hungary's government rules out concessions for Soros-founded university

The facade of the Central European University is seen in Budapest, Hungary, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government said it would not make any concessions to the Central European University, founded by U.S. financier George Soros, whose legal status has been in limbo for more than a year due to changes in a higher education law.

“In Hungary the law applies to all, including the Soros university,” government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs was quoted as saying in an interview published by the daily Magyar Hirlap on Thursday.

“No one can enjoy privileges,” he said. “If other foreign universities can meet the conditions laid down in the law, then the CEU will have to follow suit instead of creating a political issue out of the matter.”