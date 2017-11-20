FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soros says Hungary's government lies in attacks against him
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 7:28 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Soros says Hungary's government lies in attacks against him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - U.S. financier George Soros spoke out about a Hungarian government campaign against him for the first time on Monday, saying in a statement that the attacks contained “lies and distortions” and were designed to create a false external enemy.

FILE PHOTO: Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

Soros, a Hungarian by birth whose views have been squarely at odds with the ruling Fidesz party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said Budapest was “stoking anti-Muslim sentiment, and employing anti-semitic tropes reminiscent of the 1930‘s.”

He rejected the seven statements in a “national consultation” conducted by Orban’s government, which claim he wants to settle a million migrants a year in Europe, force them to resettle among EU countries and pay them each thousands of euros.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra

