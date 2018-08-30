Hungary summons Swedish ambassador over criticism of its migration policy

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday for “critical remarks by Swedish ministers regarding Hungary”, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry cited Sweden’s Minister for Migration Helene Fritzon as criticizing Hungary’s immigration policy. It also said Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said in a tweet that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini were forming an alliance against democrats, which the ministry said was a “lie”.

“The pro-immigration Swedish government has launched a new attack against Hungary,” Szijjarto said in the statement.