Magyar Telekom says it is testing 5G technology with several suppliers

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom is testing high-speed 5G mobile network technology with several suppliers, including Huawei, it said, adding however that it had not entered into an agreement with the Chinese firm to build up its entire local network.

Hungarian telecoms regulator NMHH had registered Magyar Telekom as a participant in a tender for 5G spectrum launched in June, the Deutsche Telekom unit said in an emailed response to questions on Tuesday.

However, the regulator had scrapped the previously announced bidding dates and has not published new dates yet, Magyar Telekom said.