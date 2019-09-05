Business News
September 5, 2019 / 6:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Huntington among companies awarded U.S. government contract potentially valued at $17 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. nuclear-powered ship maker Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII.N) said on Thursday it was among the 16 companies awarded an intelligence analysis contract by the U.S. government.

The contract has a potential value of $17 billion and a base period of five years, the company said.

Huntington will provide a wide range of analytic and operational support services to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency as part of the contract.

The company’s shares rose nearly 3% to $214.31 following the news. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had risen 9.6% this year, underperforming a 21.4% increase in the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials index .DJUSIN.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

