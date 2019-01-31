Business News
January 31, 2019 / 10:36 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Huntington Ingalls wins $15 billion deal for two aircraft carriers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday it awarded Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc a $15.2 billion contract to build two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

The U.S. Navy told lawmakers in December that it intended to pursue a block purchase of two Ford-class aircraft carriers, a step officials have said could save billions of dollars as the Trump administration tries to expand the size of the fleet.

The Navy commissioned the first Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, in July 2017, three years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget. The Ford cost about $13 billion.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney

