Humberto strengthens into Category 3 hurricane: NHC

FILE PHOTO: A satellite image of Hurricane Humberto, west of Bermuda, U.S., September 17, 2019. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - Humberto strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Humberto, was located about 405 miles (655 kilometers) west- southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Bermuda by Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning, the NHC added.

