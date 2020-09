FILE PHOTO: A cargo container floats at sea during storm in Hamilton, Bermuda September 18, 2019 in this still picture obtained from social media video. ALEXANDRE DOWLING via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The entire island of Bermuda is now inside the eye of Hurricane Paulette, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The hurricane is packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said, adding that hurricane-force winds are likely to return when the southern portion of the storm’s eye wall passes the island.