Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - Hurricane Sally has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The hurricane is located about 65 miles (105 km) south south-east of Mobile, Alabama, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (160 km/h), the NHC added.