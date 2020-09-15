Hurricane Sally to take aim at U.S. north-central Gulf coast: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Sally has weakened slightly but is forecast to strengthen again later on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Sally, located about 115 miles (190 km) south southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens
