Dorian weakens to Category 1 hurricane; tropical storm conditions spreading: NHC

FILE PHOTO: Damage at the Abaco Beach Resort during the eye of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

(Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian weakened as it brushed North Carolina, but tropical storm conditions are spreading north along the state’s coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Dorian, now a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 40 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said.

The system is presently moving northeast at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.