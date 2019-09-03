NHC says Dorian weakens to Category 2 hurricane

The eye of Hurricane Dorian remains near the city of Freeport, Bahamas in a satellite photograph distributed by the NOAA's National Weather Service September 2, 2019. National Weather Service/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Dorian weakened on Tuesday but was heading north-westward and growing in size, moving “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dorian, now a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 105 miles (170 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour).