World News
September 3, 2019 / 3:13 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

NHC says Dorian weakens to Category 2 hurricane

1 Min Read

The eye of Hurricane Dorian remains near the city of Freeport, Bahamas in a satellite photograph distributed by the NOAA's National Weather Service September 2, 2019. National Weather Service/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Dorian weakened on Tuesday but was heading north-westward and growing in size, moving “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dorian, now a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 105 miles (170 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour).

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

