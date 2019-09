A satellite image of Hurricane Humberto, west of Bermuda, U.S., September 17, 2019. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - A hurricane watch has been issued for Bermuda as hurricane Humberto is expected to pass just to the north of the islands on Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The category 2 hurricane, located about 525 miles (845 km) west of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), is expected to become a major hurricane late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the NHC added.