Iota forecast to become category 4 hurricane by Monday night: U.S. NHC

FILE PHOTO: Aerial patrols are conducted over beach areas to prevent entry of swimmers, ahead of Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia in this still image taken from social media video dated November 15, 2020. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Iota has strengthened into a “major hurricane” and is expected to intensify further into a category 4 storm by Monday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Iota, now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, was located about 45 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Isla De Providencia, Colombia, packing maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (205 km per hour).