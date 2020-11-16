Iota strengthens into category 4 hurricane off Colombia: U.S. NHC

FILE PHOTO: Aerial patrols are conducted over beach areas to prevent entry of swimmers, ahead of Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia in this still image taken from social media video dated November 15, 2020. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Iota has strengthened into a “dangerous” category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The hurricane was expected to bring “potentially catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and extreme rainfall impacts to central America”, the Miami-based weather forecaster said in a previous advisory.

Iota is likely to make landfall in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras on Monday night, it said.

Iota was located about 45 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Isla De Providencia, Colombia, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 km per hour).