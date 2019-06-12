Husky to pay $3.8 million fine for 2016 oil spill in Saskatchewan

(Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc said on Wednesday it would pay fines of $3.8 million for an oil spill in Saskatchewan in 2016.

A leak was discovered in 2016 on a pipeline operated by Husky’s unit Husky Oil Operations Ltd crossing the North Saskatchewan River, caused by ground movement over time.

Husky said it has learned valuable lessons from the incident including regular geotechnical reviews of pipelines and has taken steps to install fiber optic sensing technology on all new large diameter projects.