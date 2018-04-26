At least 20 hurt in blast at Wisconsin Husky refinery: media

(Reuters) - An explosion at Husky Energy’s refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, injured at least 20 people, as smoke billowed into the sky over the facility, a local fire official and local media reported on Thursday.

At least 20 people were injured in the incident, the local ABC affiliate reported. A local fire official confirmed the blast.

The company was responding to an incident at the refinery and emergency crews were on site, Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said, adding, “We are aware an individual has been transported to the hospital.”

Roads around the refinery have been blocked and employees evacuated, local media reported.

“It shook our store. Everyone was wondering what was going on. You could see the lights flickered, it knocked out one of our computers, it shook the ceiling,” said Tammie Carroll, an employee at Super One Foods in Superior.

Husky had purchased the 38,000 barrel per day refinery from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP last year.

Husky shares were down more than 3 percent at C$18.43 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.