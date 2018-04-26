At least five hurt in blast at Wisconsin refinery: officials

(Reuters) - An explosion at Husky Energy’s refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, injured at least five people, sent smoke billowing into the sky and shook a building a mile away, officials at the local hospitals and the fire department said on Thursday.

A black liquid pours from a ruptured tank following an explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News Tribune

Four people were being treated at nearby Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center and a fifth was on the way, said a hospital spokeswoman. She described their injuries as varied, but said she could not offer further details.

A spokeswoman for St. Luke’s, which operates two hospitals in the area, said it was treating one injured patient, but could provide no details on that person’s condition.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities. It was unclear what caused the blast. The local Fox affiliate said more smoke appeared after 1 p.m. EST, after receding from the initial explosion.

White smoke rises from a rupture in the tank just behind the smokestack following an explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News Tribune

“The whole building shook. The lights flickered three times and the whole building shook,” Jim Ronning, owner of Hudy’s Tavern in Superior, located about a mile (1.6 km) from the facility.

Local media had earlier reported 20 people injured.

The company was responding to an incident at the 38,000 barrel per day refinery and emergency crews were on site, Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said.

Roads around the refinery have been blocked and employees evacuated, with several ambulances seen leaving the site, local media reported.

“You can still smell a real caustic smell in the air,” said Sara Haugen, owner of Pudge’s in Superior, located about 135 miles from Minneapolis, Minnesota. “There’s a big black plume of smoke coming out.”

The Superior school district, on its website, said it had been advised by police there was no need to evacuate.

Husky purchased the refinery from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP last year.

Husky shares were down almost 4 percent at C$18.36 on the Toronto Stock Exchange the same day it reported financial results.