FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 26, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Husky Energy beats profit estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) beat estimates with quarterly profit on Thursday as it benefited from higher crude oil prices while the company blamed maintenance and bad weather for the drop in production volumes.

The average realized prices for production rose 19.6 percent to $49.74 per barrel.

Amid the transportation bottlenecks that Canadian Energy companies face, Husky said earlier this month it had excess oil pipeline capacity to the United States.

Husky produced 296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) during the quarter, down from 320,000 boe/d, a year earlier.

The Calagary, Alberta based company reported a profit of C$448 million, or or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$93 million, or 10 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Husky posted a profit of 47 Canadian cents per share, beating the average analyst expectations of 34 Canadian cents.

Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.