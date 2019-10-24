October 24, 2019 / 11:12 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Husky Energy profit halves on lower refining margins

(Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) reported a 50% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company’s refining margins came under pressure from higher Canadian crude prices fueled by Alberta’s mandatory production curbs.

Net earnings fell to C$273 million ($208.76 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$545 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. The Calgary-based company’s average quarterly production fell to 294,800 barrels of oil equivalents a day (boepd) from 296,700 boepd.

