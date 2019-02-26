Husky Energy reports 68 percent fall in profit

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a 68 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday from a year-ago when it recorded a C$436 million deferred tax benefit.

Net income fell to C$216 million ($163.43 million), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$672 million, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s average quarterly production fell to 304,300 barrels of oil equivalents a day (boe/d) from 320,400 boe/d. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report 304,365 boe/d.