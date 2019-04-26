Husky Energy urges end to Alberta oil curbs, records higher profit

(Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc, one of Canada’s biggest integrated oil producers, urged the incoming Alberta provincial government on Friday to end mandatory production cuts, saying they have hurt the economy, even as the company posted higher quarterly profit.

Alberta imposed the curtailments in January in an attempt to reduce hefty price discounts on Canadian crude that reflected production that far exceeded pipeline space.

Husky and rival integrated producers Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc previously benefited from refining cheaper oil, and opposed the cuts.

“Alberta needs to take concrete measures to rebuild investor confidence,” Husky Chief Executive Rob Peabody said on a conference call. “We have a new government and we urge them to return to competitive free market principles by ending quotas and allowing the market to manage itself in a more natural and efficient manner.”

Alberta’s United Conservative Party government is set to take office next week.

Curtailments have resulted in producers shutting in output that would otherwise be profitable, and caused job losses for companies that provide services such as drilling, Peabody said. He added that it’s unclear whether the curtailments have meaningfully reduced a glut of oil in storage.

Rival Cenovus Energy offered a different view on Wednesday, when CEO Alex Pourbaix praised the cuts for improving Canadian prices, allowing that company to return to quarterly profit.

Husky beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, as it also benefited from improved prices even as its production fell.

Net income rose to C$328 million ($243.1 million) in the first quarter from C$248 million, a year earlier.

In contrast, Imperial cut its 2019 spending forecast on Friday, after its net income nearly halved in the first quarter due to extreme cold weather, production cuts and weak refining margins.

Imperial’s weaker results reflected its use of a different accounting method than other integrated producers, which requires it to account for recently purchased inventory first, said CIBC analyst Jon Morrison. Canadian crude was cheaper last year before the curtailments took effect.

“The government of Alberta’s production curtailment order significantly affected financial performance,” Imperial Chief Executive Officer Rich Kruger said in a statement.

Imperial shares fell 3.5 percent, while Husky stock dipped 0.6 percent in Toronto.

Imperial, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said it now expects to spend in 2019 between C$1.8 billion and C$1.9 billion, compared with its previous outlook of C$2.3 billion to C$2.4 billion.