Husqvarna, U.S. affiliate to pay $2.85 million over emissions data
#Environment
December 5, 2017 / 10:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Husqvarna, U.S. affiliate to pay $2.85 million over emissions data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sweden’s Husqvarna AB and its U.S. affiliate agreed on Tuesday to pay a $2.85 million civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

The violations stem from Husqvarna’s failure to provide EPA with complete emissions testing data relating to engines used in handheld lawn, garden and forestry equipment manufactured from 2011 to 2013, the joint statement said. The agreement was filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, it said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
