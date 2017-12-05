Husqvarna, U.S. affiliate to pay $2.85 million over emissions data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sweden’s Husqvarna AB and its U.S. affiliate agreed on Tuesday to pay a $2.85 million civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

The violations stem from Husqvarna’s failure to provide EPA with complete emissions testing data relating to engines used in handheld lawn, garden and forestry equipment manufactured from 2011 to 2013, the joint statement said. The agreement was filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, it said.