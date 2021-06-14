Animal health firm Huvepharma plans Amsterdam listing

LONDON (Reuters) - Animal health firm Huvepharma plans an initial public offering in Amsterdam, and plans to raise 300 million euros ($362.91 million) from selling new shares, it said on Monday.

Huvepharma, a major player in the global livestock industry, said in a statement it intends to use expected net proceeds of the issue to fund and accelerate its growth capital expenditure and repay part of its outstanding debt. It will also sell a to-be-decided portion of shares held by its current owners.

Huvepharma has appointed JPMorgan AG, BNP Paribas and Citigroup as joint global coordinators. ING Bank and UniCredit are also acting as joint bookrunners.

($1 = 0.8267 euros)