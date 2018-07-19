FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Huawei 'shortcomings' expose new security risks in UK telecom networks - government report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Problems with products made by China’s Huawei Technologies HWT.UL have exposed new security risks in Britain’s telecommunications network, a UK government report said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei stand is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Identification of shortcomings in Huawei’s engineering processes have exposed new risks in the UK telecommunication networks and long-term challenges in mitigation and management,” senior British security officials said in the report.

Sources told Reuters ahead of the report’s publication that British officials say they can now give only limited assurances that Huawei’s UK operations pose no threat to national security, downgrading their previous position.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Susan Fenton

