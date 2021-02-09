Match Group to buy South Korean social media firm Hyperconnect for $1.73 billion

(Reuters) - Match Group Inc has agreed to buy South Korean social media firm Hyperconnect for $1.73 billion in cash and stock, as the company behind Tinder app looks to expand beyond online dating services.

The Seoul-based company was launched in 2014 and offers mainly two apps, Azar and Hakuna Live, which allow people to connect through audio and video chats and broadcasts.

Hyperconnect’s 2020 revenue jumped by 50% to more than $200 million, the companies said in a joint statement.

“With more than 75% of usage and revenue coming from markets spread across Asia, their product suite and regional footprint squarely complements our own,” Match Group Chief Executive Officer Shar Dubey said in a statement.

Match is primarily driven by apps like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid.

The agreement is expected to close in Q2 this year, the companies said.