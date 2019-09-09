Hyundai Glovis car carrier listing off coast of U.S. state of Georgia

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean cargo vessel carrying 4,000 cars bound for the Middle East listed heavily on Sunday off the coast of the southern U.S. state of Georgia, an official of operator Hyundai Glovis said.

Efforts are underway to rescue four crew members believed to be inside the vessel, the company and South Korea’s foreign ministry said.

The cars on the ship represented marques such as Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, added the company official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the ship, the Golden Ray, capsized in the St. Simonds Sound. A pilot and 23 crew were aboard when it overturned, but only 20 had been rescued, the agency said on Sunday afternoon.

The Vessel Finder website said the ship had recently called at the Port of Brunswick and was headed to Baltimore. The carrier was built in 2017 and was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, the website added.