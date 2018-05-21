Hyundai Mobis drops spin-off plan in the face of opposition

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330.KS) on Monday said it has dropped a restructuring proposal due to “uncertainty” about gaining shareholder approval next week in the face of opposition from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp and other investors.

The move is a setback for parent Hyundai Motor Group, which is widely seen as using the proposal as a stepping stone for generational succession and to reduce regulatory risk.

It comes after proxy advisors at home and abroad joined Elliott in opposing the plan, which involves spinning off part of Hyundai Mobis’ business and combining it with group affiliate Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd (086280.KS).

Elliott and other critics have said Hyundai Mobis is transferring its cash cow to a less-related affiliate in which the top shareholder is Vice Chairman Chung Eui-son, who is preparing for father-to-son succession.

Hyundai Mobis has canceled a May 29 shareholder meeting where the plan was to be put to a vote. The firm needed two-thirds of votes of shareholders present.

“Hyundai Mobis will withdraw the proposal in its current form in order to have an opportunity to supplement and improve the restructuring plan, including the proposed spin-off merger,” Chief Executive Lim Young-deuk said in a letter to shareholders.

Board members have not yet discussed alternative proposals, such as whether to revise terms of the plan, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Hyundai Motor Group in March announced a plan to streamline its ownership structure through a series of deals, responding to calls from the government and investors to reduce circular ownership structures.