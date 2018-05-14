Proxy advisor Glass Lewis urges vote against Hyundai Mobis spin-off merger plan

SEOUL (Reuters) - Proxy advisor Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders reject Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd’s (012330.KS) proposed spin-off merger plan, citing “questionable business logic” and “inadequate valuation”, according to the advisor’s report seen by Reuters.

In March, Hyundai Mobis, a parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), announced its plan to spin off its domestic module and after-service parts businesses and merge them with logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd (086280.KS), a plan which will be put to a shareholder vote on May 29.