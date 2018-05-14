FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 14, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Proxy advisor Glass Lewis urges vote against Hyundai Mobis spin-off merger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Proxy advisor Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders reject Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd’s (012330.KS) proposed spin-off merger plan, citing “questionable business logic” and “inadequate valuation”, according to the advisor’s report seen by Reuters.

In March, Hyundai Mobis, a parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), announced its plan to spin off its domestic module and after-service parts businesses and merge them with logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd (086280.KS), a plan which will be put to a shareholder vote on May 29.

    Reporting by Liana Baker in NEW YORK, Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.