Hyundai to make Santa Cruz pickups at Alabama plant in $410 million expansion

(Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co’s (005380.KS) manufacturing unit will start making the Santa Cruz pickup trucks at its Montgomery factory in 2021, following a $410 million expansion at the Alabama plant.

The expansion will add 200 new jobs and another 1,000 more people are expected to be employed by local suppliers and logistics companies, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said.

The factory, which began production in 2005, was the South Korean auto maker’s first assembly and manufacturing plant in the United States and currently employs 2,900 full-time and 500 part-time employees.

Hyundai’s Santa Cruz pickup, introduced as a concept vehicle four years ago, will join three other models currently made in the factory.

Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Willie Durham said Hyundai has invested over $1.1 billion in the region over the last 18 months.