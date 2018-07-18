FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 6:11 PM / in 23 minutes

Hyundai sets up showroom on Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday it will set up a showroom on Amazon.com that will help car buyers book test drives, check dealer inventories and compare pricing and reviews.

FILE PHOTO: A worker fixes the Hyundai logo on a vehicle at a plant of Hyundai Motor in Asan, south of Seoul, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

The showroom will operate through Amazon Vehicles, a platform the world’s biggest online retailer launched in 2016, for users to research on cars, auto parts and accessories.

In recent months, Amazon has deepened its partnerships with automakers, aiming to embed its voice aide Alexa into cars.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

