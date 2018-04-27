FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 27, 2018 / 2:01 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Under pressure from Elliott, Hyundai Motor unveils $890 million share buyback

Hyunjoo Jin

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) said on Friday it plans to cancel 960 billion won ($890 million) worth of treasury shares, its first share cancellation in 14 years, to boost shareholder returns.

The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management on Monday ramped up pressure on the South Korean automaker, calling for a holding company structure and a share cancellation, among other suggestions.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on the steering wheel of a Sonata sedan car during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Hyundai also reported on Thursday that its quarterly profit halved to an almost six-year low, hit by bleak U.S. and China sales.

    Hyundai plans to cancel 560 billion won of existing treasury shares by July 27, and will buy back and cancel another 400 billion won worth of stock, the company said in a statement.

    This is its first share cancellation since 2004.

    Hyundai’s shares reversed earlier losses after the announcement, rising as much as 3.2 percent before trading 0.6 percent higher as of 0135 GMT.

    ($1 = 1,076.4000 won)

    Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.